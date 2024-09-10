Man with hatchet arrested after lunging at people on Puyallup trail: police

Puyallup Police say they arrested a man who lunged at multiple people with a hatchet and machete while on a trail.

According to Puyallup PD, officers responded to an "intimidation with a weapon" call on the Riverwalk Trail at 2:26 p.m.

Witnesses reported seeing a white or hispanic man in his 20's with a machete and an axe or hatchet, trying to attack someone on the trail.

According to police, the man lunged at multiple people walking by, and followed some people as they passed.

Officers responded to the area and set up a perimeter around where the suspect was last seen. The man apparently made his way down the riverbank as officers arrived.

Using the King County Sheriff's Office Guardian 1 helicopter and police K9, officers eventually located the suspect on the riverbank.

Puyallup Police said the suspect had one of the weapons from the trail.

No citizens were injured in the incident.

The suspect was booked into Pierce County Jail on two counts of first-degree assault, and additional felony warrants.

