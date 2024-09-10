What is an institutional hold? Why Gary Ridgway is jailed in Seattle

Gary Ridgway, also known as the infamous Green River Killer, was recently rebooked into King County Jail. Prosecutors say Ridgway is in an "institutional hold," but what does that mean?

An institutional hold is the process of holding an inmate inside an institution until they are turned back over to state authorities.

Before being transported to western Washington, Ridgway was held in Walla Walla's Washington State Penitentiary, serving 49 consecutive life sentences for murder.

Related article

Ridgway's hold is likely to ensure he returns to Walla Walla once local authorities are done with him. However, the reason behind Ridgway's sudden move remains unknown.

On Monday, the King County Sheriff's Office said it is continuing to actively investigate cases that are potentially related to Ridgway. Apart from a statement, no other details were given.

In late 2023 and early 2024, the King County Sheriff's Office identified two victims of Ridgway through the DNA found in bones.

Related article

However, it's unknown if these cases have anything to do with Ridgway's recent appearance in Seattle.

It's speculated that Ridgway is at the jail to face new charges, or possibly be resentenced for previous convictions.

Ridgway pleaded guilty in 2003 to murdering 49 women in King County from 1982 to 1998.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Salacious allegations from SPD officers suing Seattle under scrutiny

Oregon man charged in killing of nurse days after her wedding

Lawyer of 'Belltown Hellcat' wants out, new case filings show

Lynnwood police warn about roadside donation scam

Seattle proposal looks to crack down on crime, prostitution on Aurora Avenue

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.