Expand / Collapse search

What is an institutional hold? Why Gary Ridgway is jailed in Seattle

By
Published  September 10, 2024 4:22pm PDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle

SEATTLE - Gary Ridgway, also known as the infamous Green River Killer, was recently rebooked into King County Jail. Prosecutors say Ridgway is in an "institutional hold," but what does that mean?

An institutional hold is the process of holding an inmate inside an institution until they are turned back over to state authorities.

Before being transported to western Washington, Ridgway was held in Walla Walla's Washington State Penitentiary, serving 49 consecutive life sentences for murder.

Related

Gary Ridgway booked in Seattle, in 'institutional hold' at King County Jail
article

Gary Ridgway booked in Seattle, in 'institutional hold' at King County Jail

Ridgway hasn't been charged, but he is in an "institutional hold" at the King County Jail, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

Ridgway's hold is likely to ensure he returns to Walla Walla once local authorities are done with him. However, the reason behind Ridgway's sudden move remains unknown.

On Monday, the King County Sheriff's Office said it is continuing to actively investigate cases that are potentially related to Ridgway. Apart from a statement, no other details were given.

In late 2023 and early 2024, the King County Sheriff's Office identified two victims of Ridgway through the DNA found in bones. 

Related

DNA technology helps identify another victim of 'Green River Killer' Gary Ridgway
article

DNA technology helps identify another victim of 'Green River Killer' Gary Ridgway

During the 1980s and 1990s, a string of murders haunted Western Washington, with dozens of women and girls found murdered. Gary Ridgway is now serving 49 consecutive life in prison sentences.

However, it's unknown if these cases have anything to do with Ridgway's recent appearance in Seattle.

It's speculated that Ridgway is at the jail to face new charges, or possibly be resentenced for previous convictions.

Ridgway pleaded guilty in 2003 to murdering 49 women in King County from 1982 to 1998.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Salacious allegations from SPD officers suing Seattle under scrutiny

Oregon man charged in killing of nurse days after her wedding

Lawyer of 'Belltown Hellcat' wants out, new case filings show

Lynnwood police warn about roadside donation scam

Seattle proposal looks to crack down on crime, prostitution on Aurora Avenue

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.