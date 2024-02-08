'Their faces are everywhere': Accused mosque burglars seen again in Renton, Puyallup and Kent

Neighbors in Renton are the latest addition to a growing list of victims calling out accused burglars, who have been captured on camera prowling through various homes and religious buildings across western Washington.

"Their faces are everywhere," said a homeowner who asked not to be identified for safety reasons. "They’re on social media, but police have yet to catch them."

The homeowner lives in Renton’s Earlington Hill neighborhood. He told FOX 13 that the same men accused of trespassing at a South Seattle mosque and nearby home are the same people who tried to break into his home on February 2nd.

He has since filed a police report and has been sharing information across social media platforms.

"They are professionals," he said. "It’s like they don’t care that they’re being recorded."

The homeowner believes the trio would have been successful had it not been for a neighbor who confronted them.

"They were on their way in," he said. "My neighbor just stopped them at the very last minute."

Mike Nyugen told FOX 13 he heard a noise around 7:30 p.m. near the back fence and went to investigate.

"I looked around and there was a big, tall guy," said Nyugen. "I realized there were three of them, and they were dressed with T-shirts and shorts."

He said he kept his distance while questioning them.

"I asked them what they were doing," he said. "One of them said ‘I have something in the backyard that I have to get.’"

Nyugen told the three men someone had called the police.

"They just walked away calmly," he said. "But they were acting very weird. They were suspicious. There shouldn’t be anybody in the back at that time of the day."

Renton Police told FOX 13 the department is investigating. We’ve also confirmed other law enforcement agencies, including the Seattle Police Department (SPD), are looking into cases involving the same men.

"I think they’ll be caught," said the homeowner. "Right now I’m grateful for my neighbor. I feel lucky, but at the same time it’s sad that we have to standing here talking about this."

Anyone with information about these accused burglars is encouraged to call their local police department.