Family remembers children killed in Renton crash

Family and friends are remembering the lives of two children who were killed in a horrific crash in Renton earlier this week.

Three children and a woman died after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Renton, deputies said. The crash also left four others critically injured.

Crews responded to a report of a serious vehicle crash at the intersection of 140th Ave. and S.E. 192nd St. just before 1 p.m.

The crash happened while 38-year-old Andrea Hudson was picking up a group of five kids from a home school event when investigators say an 18-year-old crashed into them at deadly speed.

It's believed the 18-year-old was going 90 mph in a 45 mph zone.

FOX 13 spoke with loved ones of Boyd "Buster" Brown and Eloise Wilcoxson, both 12, and Eloise's sister, Matilda "Tillie" Wilcoxson, 13.

Boyd's uncle, who started a GoFundMe for his nephew, wrote: "Buster was an exemplary son, brother, and friend. He was an avid violinist, athlete, and student and was among the most energetic and fun-loving human beings you could ever meet."

"Buster was always such a sweet kid. Friendly. So welcoming. He was something different," said Lorraina Jacobsen while standing at the growing memorial for the four people killed. She knew several of the victims.

Tillie and Eloise, the two beloved sisters, are described as "mother's little helpers."

"They were sunny, friendly, compassionate and Matilda was just such an empathetic soul," said Dana Parish, who knew the girls. "She had a smile that went from ear to ear."

She stopped by the memorial three times on Friday, tending to it and capturing pictures to share with their loved ones.

"They're gonna leave a huge role in a very large community of people. Their family is a salt-of-the-earth family who is just nothing but kind and to have to watch them suffer through this unimaginable loss is hard," Parish said.

FOX 13 also spoke with the family of Andrea Hudson, who was also killed.

Her two children were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Both survived but have critical injuries.

The family set up an online fundraiser to help the family with medical expenses as the children recover and grieve while learning how to navigate the world without Andrea. More than $115,000 had been raised as of March 21.

Verified fundraisers are also set up for Matilda and Eloise Wilcoxson and In Memoriam of Boyd Buster Brown.

The 18-year-old driver who's accused of hitting the group was also injured and taken to Harborview for treatment and remained in critical care as of Wednesday night.

The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating and says charges are pending.

More on the crash

Renton crash leaves 4 dead, several injured

Renton crash: Siblings who lost mom and friends are 'in pretty bad shape', fundraiser begins

Speed likely cause of Renton crash that left 4 dead

Three of the victims killed in Renton car crash identified as children



