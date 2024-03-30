A man whose car was stopped on I-5 died in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), one vehicle was stopped in two lanes of I-5, facing perpendicular on southbound I-5 near the State Route 16 interchange. Another car was traveling down I-5 and struck the stopped vehicle.

WSP says a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was the driver of the car that was stopped, and he was killed in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle is believed to be injured, as their vehicle was totaled but they fled the scene.

Featured article

It's currently unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.

This crash is under investigation.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS

WSP issues 130 HOV violations along I-90 in less than 3 hours

Uncovering the forgotten story of Madame Lou Graham, Seattle's hidden heroine

Wife of Gig Harbor nurse accused of forced abortion bribed, threatened victim: court docs

Fairwood neighbors petitioning for traffic calming measures following deadly crash