'SmartSigns' pilot program uses infrared technology to detect distracted driving in King County

Law enforcers nationwide designate April as the month to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving. The alert comes with good reason: already in 2024, distracted driving has killed at least 22 people on Washington roads.

In King County, this year’s awareness campaign is far more personal. The King County Target Zero Traffic Safety Coalition is using new technology to see inside vehicles as drivers are traveling.

"What we wanted to do is bring a new approach to our county to understand, really, what’s happening with our drivers on our roadways," said Sara Wood with Washington Traffic Safety Commission and manager of Target Zero in King County.

More than 900 people were seriously hurt or killed by distracted driving in King County in 2023.

"It’s happening on our roadways and those are people, those are lives," said Wood. "Really, when it comes to distracted driving, it is a 100% preventable situation. It’s a behavior that can be changed immediately."

King County Target Zero Traffic Safety Coalition launched a new SmartSigns pilot program, funded by a grant from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. During the six-month pilot, the group will deploy four detectors throughout 12 communities in the county.

"We’re collecting data on the drivers, what those drivers are doing, how many are driving distracted, how many are speeding, how many are not seat-belted," said Wood.

The SmartSigns, developed by SaferStreets Solutions, use infrared technology to give drivers real-time feedback about their actions behind the wheel.

"When they drive distracted, the sign says, ‘phone down.’ And the driver sees that, and it’s an immediate, ‘I’m going to put my phone down,’" Wood explained. "If you’re speeding, the sign will tell you to ‘slow down,’ or ‘buckle up’ if you’re not belted."

The pilot program will run through July and rotate between Seattle, Fairwood, Pacific, Algona, Maple Valley, White Center, Skyway, Kenmore, Issaquah, Newcastle, and sites in unincorporated King County.

Wood said once the campaign concludes, Target Zero will be studying the data collected from the detectors.

"So that we can review that data later and actually do education and outreach programs and projects within that jurisdiction and that area focusing on the behavior and the data that it collected," said Wood.

Washington State Department of Transportation data records show 121 people died due to distracted driving in 2023. 97 people died in 2022, and 96 people in 2021.

Wood said those people killed aren’t just numbers and statistics. She said through this pilot program, Target Zero hopes more drivers make safer decisions while traveling to their destinations.

"We want our drivers to understand that everyone is traveling our roadways, whether you’re a walker, whether you’re on a bike, whether you’re a driver. We’re just trying to get from Point A to Point B safely," said Wood. "We just hope that it carries through without a sign there to remind you. Just have it be a habit and put the phone down."