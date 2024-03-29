As Women's History Month draws to a close, we're diving into the legend of a woman whose influence shaped Seattle's history, yet her story remains largely scrubbed from the city's history books.

Madame Lou Graham — a prominent figure whose tale spans from the depths of Seattle's underbelly to the heights of its rebuilding after the Great Fire of 1889 — was a true pioneer.

Madame Lou was everywhere and then nowhere

Lou Graham's story is one of intrigue and mystery. At one point, historians claim she was the wealthiest person in town, her name making headlines not just for her riches but also for the attempts to steal her jewels. Yet, despite her prominence, evidence of her existence beyond the newspapers is scant.

Leonard Garfield, Director of the Museum of History and Industry, has long been mystified by the madame’s mythology.

"Everyone in town knew her when she lived in Seattle. She was frequently in the newspapers. People in the street could identify her by name," said Garfield. "But the trail she’s left behind has almost entirely disappeared."

A harlot with a heart of gold

While Lou Graham was known for her brothel business, there's more to her story. She wasn't just a madame; she was an educator and a pioneer in her own right. She ensured the women in her employ received an education, allowing them to mingle with Seattle's upper crust. Her brothel was also one of the few places in Seattle where Indigenous women, Chinese immigrants and even transgender people found employment. Historians report Graham herself was queer.

Seattle local, Lexy Bove, currently works as a sex worker. Bove also identifies as queer. For both reasons, she sees Graham as a cultural ancestor.

"I feel really proud to be connected to her in that way," shared Bove. "Culturally, there’s starting to be a bit more respect around sex work, in general. Because we are humans, and we’re really interesting humans, and she was a really interesting woman."

Image 1 of 6 ▼ An eery image of a building skeleton left from the Great Seattle Fire on June 6, 1889. (Museum of History & Industry, Seattle)

Raising Seattle from the ashes

After the devastating Great Fire of 1889, Lou Graham played a pivotal role in Seattle's recovery. Using her means and influence, she contributed to the city's rebuilding efforts, earning her a place among the unsung heroes of that era.

"The history of sex work here is such an incredible part of the history. Sex work has helped settle cities for hundreds of years – even Rome," remarked Bove. "Culturally, for a long time, we’ve shamed this community, and we’ve shamed this work. But it’s such an intrinsic part of our culture and our history."

Madame Lou's Bohemian Bordello then and now

Lou Graham's former house of harlotry still stands today, a testament to the city's colorful past. Located in Pioneer Square, the building carries whispers of its former life, offering a glimpse into Seattle's history that is both fascinating and controversial.

"If you walked into Lou Graham’s bordello it would be as if you were transported to Europe," said Garfield. "The furniture was ornate; the women were beautifully dressed."

"Rich tapestry, I bet she had some international trinkets," theorized Bove. "Just impeccable style, I’m sure of it. I would probably love to sit down and have a drink there."

Madame Lou's lasting legacy

Despite her controversial profession, Lou Graham's legacy endures. The iconic Crocodile Music venue was named in her honor, a nod to her impact on Seattle's cultural landscape. A mural of Lou adorns the walls, a reminder of the enigmatic figure who once walked the city's streets.

Crocodile manager Shaina Foley says after hearing her tale on Seattle’s popular Underground Tour they were inspired by her phoenix-like story.

"A lot of banks weren’t willing to lend to folks during the rebuilding because it was too risky. She went out on a limb to really rebuild the whole Pioneer Square area," said Foley. "I think her not giving up on the city after that type of destruction is something that’s very inspiring to us."

A mystery still remains around Madame Lou

Even in death, Lou Graham's story is shrouded in mystery. When she passed away, her estate became the subject of intense interest, with claimants traveling from afar to lay stake to her riches. The mystery surrounding her life and legacy continues to intrigue historians and amateur sleuths alike.

In a city known for its pioneering spirit, Lou Graham stands out as a figure who defied convention and left an indelible mark on Seattle's history. As we reflect on Women's History Month, let's remember the forgotten stories of women like Lou Graham – complex, controversial and unapologetically themselves.

