Seattle base jumpers: Video shows 2 leap from skyscraper near I-5

Two base jumpers were caught on video leaping off of a skyscraper in Seattle and parachuting down to a nearby parking lot.

Video captured the moment the pair jumped off of a tall building in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood, just east of Interstate 5. They float to the ground in a matter of seconds.

Authorities said doing something like this is very dangerous. Base jumpers can be charged with trespassing, vandalism, and reckless endangerment depending on the structure they jump from.