Man shot multiple times at downtown Seattle rooftop party

A man was shot multiple times at a rooftop party in downtown Seattle Sunday morning, and police are actively working to identify a suspect.

Seattle Police say they received a report of a shooting in the First Hill neighborhood, and officers were dispatched to a building on Spring Street near 7th Avenue just before 6 a.m.

Officers found a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. He was provided aid on scene and later transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

According to Seattle Police, a rooftop party with around 200 people was underway when multiple gunshots were heard, and the victim was found in an elevator by building staff.

No other victims were found at the scene.

Detectives are now trying to determine what led up to the shooting. No suspects have been identified yet.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Cat found safe following break-in at popular Seattle cat cafe

Family of 81-year-old Seattle hit-and-run victim speaks out

Man gets multiple life sentences for Tacoma quadruple murder

Seattle mayor unveils $1.45 billion transportation levy proposal

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.