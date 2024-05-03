Daniel Auderer, a Seattle Police officer who was caught joking about the death of a University of Washington student who was struck and killed by another officer, will represent the Seattle Police Department at a national traffic safety conference in Washington, D.C.

Auderer was reccommended to be terminated from his position after bodycam audio captured him making insensitive comments about the death of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old student who was killed last year when SPD officer Kevin Dave hit her in a crosswalk while driving 74 miles an hour.

Auderer was reassigned to low-profile duties while the Office of Police Accountability investigated multiple complaints against him.

Despite Auderer's notoriety, the Seattle Police Department chose him to represent them on a national stage in August. He'll be one of two speakers from Seattle at the IACP Impaired Driving & Traffic Safety Conference, put on by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

According to the conference's program, Auderer will lead a workshop called "Becoming a Pickup Artist: How to Get More Out of Interviews." It focuses on police interviews with witnesses, victims, and suspects, and how to get as much accurate information as possible.

"From the roadside to the interrogation room, learn how to use human memory, perception, and motivation to improve investigations," the panel description promises.

SPD gave the following statement on Auderer’s D.C. appearance and his current assignment within the department:

"We don’t have any further updates or information concerning Auderer other than what has previously been provided."

