Thieves steal van, damage another from Tacoma food bank in one week

One of the largest emergency food banks in Pierce County has been hit by thieves two nights in a row.

St. Leo Food Connection in Tacoma says someone stole one of its food vans on Wednesday and employees believe the same thieves came back the next night and vandalized another van.

"They literally busted the door in the door handle and then got into the vehicle and destroyed the whole ignition casing," said Shawn Walton, the supervisor for Food Connections Children's Feeding Program.

Walton says these two vans are among a fleet that makes deliveries to mobile food banks, homes, senior centers and kids, helping them feed nearly 3,000 people each week.

"The heartbreaking part is that they know we're a food bank," said Walton. "I want it to end; it's frustrating and expensive."

Walton says it'll cost thousands of dollars to fix the damaged van and in a Facebook post, revealed more details about the stolen van.

