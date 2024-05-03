The King County Sheriff's Office is still looking to solve a 45-year-old cold case involving a woman who disappeared from Lake Forest Park.

The Sheriff's Office hopes the community will have information that will help them figure out what happened to Barabara McClure on November 2, 1978.

Related article

McClure was last seen walking home from the Fandango Disco, which was located at the Lake Forest Park Shopping Center. Witnesses say McClure had a verbal argument with her co-worker before leaving the disco.

She was last seen by a friend on Bothell Way NE near NE 165th Street, about five miles from Seattle. The Sheriff's Office says her friends offered her a ride, but she refused.

The next day, McClure's roommate reported her missing.

Over a week later on November 11, 1978, McClure's diver's license was found near the intersection of I-5 and I-405.

Her full name is Barbara Annette McClure (Anderson). She was 24 years old when she disappeared, leaving behind a young child.

McClure is 5'5", 120 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing rust-colored corduroy pants, a striped rust and green blouse, a short black leather jacket, tan mid-calf boots with 2" heels and a brown cloth purse with a shoulder strap.

Anyone with information about McClure's case is asked to contact 206-263-2090 or email mcutips@kingcounty.gov, and reference case number 78-182215.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

OIympia man arrested for murder in 40-year-old Everett cold case after DNA matched to evidence at scene

Thieves steal van, damage another from Tacoma food bank in one week

Tacoma hospital unveils groundbreaking surgical robot

Zoning issues further delay Burien's tiny home village project

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.