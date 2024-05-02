The integration of robotics into everyday life takes a significant leap forward as Washington introduces its first-of-its-kind surgical robot, offering a groundbreaking approach to medical procedures.

The Da Vinci 5, the latest iteration of surgical robots, has made its debut at MultiCare Health System in Tacoma. Developed for various surgical specialties, including general surgery, colorectal surgery, urology and head and neck surgery, this cutting-edge device has already made a profound impact on local healthcare.

The Da Vinci 5 is a surgical robot, the first-of-its-kind in Washington state. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Dr. Laila Rashidi, a colorectal surgeon and the Director of Surgical Oncology at MultiCare Health System, emphasizes the transformative capabilities of the robot.

"The integrative form allows the surgeon the autonomy to control what's happening in the operating room," explains Dr. Rashidi. "It also has force feedback, and this is the first time any robot can have that tactile sensation when we touch the tissues."

The Da Vinci 5 provides surgeons with unparalleled precision and dexterity, allowing them to navigate complex surgical procedures with greater ease and efficiency. Despite the robot's involvement, it's crucial to note that surgeons remain in full control of the operation.

"We attach the robot to the patient, and you, as a surgeon, are in complete control of using the robot," clarifies Dr. Rashidi. "You literally move your hand in a 360-degree motion, which, even in an open operation, is difficult. But I can translate that onto the robot."

For patients like Kerry Mallette, who is getting ready to have surgery next week and witnessing the capabilities of the surgical robot firsthand Thursday, the robot offers reassurance and optimism.

"I think technology has a lot of advantages, and it's meant to mitigate human error, mitigate that risk," Mallette told FOX 13 Seattle.

Dr. Rashidi emphasizes the significant benefits of utilizing robotic-assisted surgery, including reduced trauma to tissues and faster recovery times for patients.

Since its arrival last month, the Da Vinci 5 has already been employed in 52 surgeries at MultiCare Health System.

As Washington embraces this innovative approach to surgery, patients can expect safer, more precise procedures and a brighter future for healthcare in the region.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Everything we know about the missing zebra in WA right now

Deputies arrest girlfriend after man shot, killed by pellet gun in Graham

Seattle zoo responds to bear eating ducklings: It's 'the circle of life'

Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena bag policy, parking tips, more

Boeing whistleblower from Kansas is 2nd to die in past 2 months

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.