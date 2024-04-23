Flame-throwing robotic dog unleashed for sale in US

A flame-throwing robotic dog is now available for sale in the U.S., thanks to an Ohio-based company.

Throwflame first released the contraption last year but recently announced it was back in stock, asking for $9,420 apiece.

The company released a promotional video showing the ARC Flamethrower and saying it can "send streams of fire up to 30 feet with the push of a button."

The flamethrower is attached to a Go2 Robot Dog manufactured by the China-based Unitree.

RELATED: Mom accidentally invites all 487 contacts to daughter's 1st birthday party

Throwflame said on its website the flamethrowers are legal to own and are "federally unregulated," but are "not even considered a firearm (ironic) by the federal authorities."

The company released its first flamethrowers in 2015, called the X15, which could send "a stream of flaming fuel or napalm up to 50 feet." That prompted a huge media response, questioning its legality. But Throwflame said the device remains "completely unrestricted in 48 states."

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.