Zoning issues further delay Burien's tiny home village project

A recent decision by the Burien City Council regarding zoning regulations has sparked controversy over the fate of a proposed tiny home project, aimed at aiding individuals experiencing homelessness.

Originally intended to accommodate up to 60 people, the project, which secured $1 million in funding from King County, now faces uncertainty after the council voted to limit the size of land allowed to house the project.

Various stakeholders, including neighbors, business owners, and city leaders, have expressed diverging opinions on the matter. While some view the establishment of a tiny home village as a positive step forward in addressing homelessness, others remain skeptical about its efficacy.

The proposed site, currently empty and flat, has been identified by homeless advocates as an ideal location for the project. However, zoning regulations prohibiting transitional housing in residential areas have presented obstacles. Despite ongoing efforts by the city council to amend these regulations, recent developments during a special meeting have raised further uncertainties.

On November 27, 2023, the council voted to allocate the funds to utilize Seattle City Light property for the construction of a village to provide shelter for those living on the streets of Burien. As city zoning regulations currently stand, transitional housing is not allowed in residential areas, like vacant lots.

City leaders have taken steps to allow for transitional housing since identifying the need for changes. However, the most recent amendment was proposed by Councilmember Jimmy Mata on Monday. He suggested reducing assistance to accommodate only 30 unhoused residents, and the proposal was voted forward.

Additionally, Deputy Mayor Stephanie Mora introduced a motion during the meeting to impose size restrictions on potential sites, proposing a minimum of one acre and a maximum of two acres. Despite staff recommendations advocating for different parameters, the motion garnered support from the majority of council members, potentially jeopardizing the viability of the proposed lot.

Questions have arisen regarding the intent behind the size restrictions and whether they were overlooked or deliberate. Burien Support Coalition's Cydne Moore said, "This lot represents hope for a lot of people who are living on our streets unhoused right now." However, she says, "adding the size restrictions of limiting it to two acres would be an additional aspect of that proposal that could potentially kill this project."

According to King County Records, the Seattle City Light lot is 200,376 square feet – or 4.6 acres, making it 2.6 acres too big – to fit the parameters now set by the city council.

An oversight or intentional?

A question I took to Deputy Mayor Mora and Mayor Kevin Schilling. While Schilling didn’t want to go on the record, he says it's now up to King County Regional Homelessness Authority to find a space that meets the criteria set by the city council.

"We'll just have to see how it plays out and keep our fingers crossed that this space that people have waited for so long becomes a home for folks in the near future," Moore said.

Concerns have been voiced by both homeless advocates and neighboring residents, demanding clarity and accountability from local authorities.

Darla, a Burien resident said, "No to rezoning of public land to allocate for tiny home villages." She's not alone. Gary Hartman, who lives across the lot, also disagrees with the transitional housing being so close to his home and Kennedy High School. "I don't want it to look like downtown Seattle in Burien with motorhomes and homeless camps," Hartman said.

While Mayor Kevin Schilling refrained from commenting on the issue until the next council vote, scheduled for Monday, he emphasized the importance of the council doing what's right for the city and the community, as decisions being made are not focused on this one project but future transitional home developments.

Even if a decision is reached, the implementation of the tiny home project could take up to two months to get paperwork filed and begin construction.

FOX 13 will be following the council's vote on Monday.

