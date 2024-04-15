1 shot in parking lot near Burien wedding party

Local law enforcement is investigating an overnight shooting that happened in a parking lot near a wedding party in Burien.

Burien Police and King County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 12:21 a.m. on Sunday near SW 152nd Street and 10th Avenue SW, right next to Olde Burien.

Upon arrival, deputies noticed there was a wedding party happening at the location, but there was no evidence of a shooting.

Later on Sunday morning, two men arrived at St. Anne Hospital, with one suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they recovered a firearm from the two men, but they did not fully cooperate with the investigation.

However, the men did confirm that they came from a parking lot near where the wedding party was taking place, detectives say.

The King County Sheriff's Office says this incident could either be an accidental shooting, a self-inflicted shooting, or some type of drive-by or criminal event with no witnesses or suspect information.

Featured article

This case remains under investigation.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Judge: Seattle plastic surgery provider illegally blocked negative reviews

Without death penalty: Quadruple murderers facing life sentences on May 7th

Arrested again: Homeless man in custody following 3rd attempt to build cabin in Seattle park

Deputies recover 60 pets from Grapeview home in animal cruelty investigation