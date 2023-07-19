Caught on camera: Thieves in Kraken gear attempt carjacking, threaten victim with scissors

A crew of thieves—one dressed in Seattle Kraken gear—was caught on camera rummaging through a stolen vehicle, just before threatening the car's owner with scissors as he tried to stop them from stealing it.

Detectives in Pierce County say they also appear to have stolen at least two other vehicles around the time of that attempted carjacking.

Deputies believe that the group may be dangerous because they resorted to violence when confronted by the resident.

A rear-facing dashboard security camera captured the group of four thieves as they tried to steal a car from the Plateau 176 apartment complex in Frederickson Tuesday night. One of them unmasked, and wearing a Kraken hat.

"It’s kind of worrisome, because it’s, like, right near my house, and it’s a gated community and I don’t know how they are getting in," said Amauri Linear, a neighbor.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department reports that it happened at around 6:30 p.m.

"They talked to the victim that stated there were several teens that had broken into his car, actually shoved one of these kids to the ground, he produced a pair of scissors and started slashing at the car owner," said Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss.

Investigators say one of the suspects jumped into a maroon car that he and his accomplice arrived in, and then sped off.

When deputes got to the scene, an apartment manager told them that she was walking with a potential renter when she saw two people wearing masks arrive in a maroon Hyundai. She then heard the suspects break windows on two cars, and she hid inside a building for her safety.

"You can see them climbing into the car, they were trying to steal at this complex. [They] weren’t able to steal it, they got back into the maroon car, went several miles away, stole a black Hyundai and stole that, and we recovered that black Hyundai later," said Moss.

He says that car was recovered near 75th Ave and 184th.

"Right now, people need to know if they have a Kia or vehicle, disable, because again Hyundai’s and Kia’s are really easy targets for these crews," said Moss.

"It’s very scary, because I know his mom has a Kia, and I know those are getting stolen a lot," said Riah Young.

"She just got the new security system on there, just because of that happening, said Linear.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Here are the local police departments offering free steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai owners

Moss says the thefts may also be connected to a recent "Tik Tok Challenge" which encourages people to steal certain types of vehicles. If you have any information that can help, you can contact the Pierce County Sheriff's Department using the P-3 Tips app on your cell phone.