Man killed in Maple Valley shooting; suspect on the loose

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a Maple Valley apartment on Tuesday night.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex near the corner of SE 240th St. and 22nd Pl. SE at around 11:35 p.m. This area is near the Wilderness Village Shopping Center.

Police putting up red tape as they investigate a deadly shooting in Maple Valley. (Photo: Jade Elliott)

When officers and first responders arrived, they found a man lying in the parking lot with at least one gunshot wound.

Life-saving measures were performed on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

First responders arrive at the scene of a deadly shooting in Maple Valley. (Photo: FOX 13's Jade Elliott)

The suspect remains at large, and the victim has not been identified, the Sheriff's Office said.

Details about what led up to the shooting are unclear.

Photo of the scene of a deadly shooting outside of a Maple Valley apartment complex. (Photo: Jade Elliott)

Authorities are speaking with neighbors and residents to gather more information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the King County Sheriff's Office at 206-263-2090 or email mcutips@kingcounty.gov .

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.