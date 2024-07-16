Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird gets her own Barbie doll

article

Former Seattle Storm star and basketball legend Sue Bird is being honored with her very own Barbie doll.

Mattel announced on Tuesday that her doll is in the Role Model collection, which is part of Barbie's 65th anniversary, honoring nine athletes around the world.

"I was really excited when I heard," Bird told People. "I grew up playing with Barbies, so it's kind of a surreal moment when something like this happens."

The company also announced the collectible doll will be joining the Barbie Hall of Fame.

The doll will be in Bird's iconic No. 10 uniform and comes with a basketball.

"As a women's basketball legend and co-founder of TOGETHXR, Sue has led her team to multiple titles and international gold medals while using her platform to champion women's equality and social justice," the company said. "With role models like Sue Bird, girls can be inspired to break barriers and lift each other, because that is how we all win."

Anyone who wants to purchase a doll can place an order on Barbie's website. There's a limit of one per customer.

Bird was the No. 1 overall pick by Seattle in the 2002 WNBA draft out of UConn and played 19 seasons for the franchise. She retired after the 2022 season as the league’s career assists leader with 3,234.

Bird was part of WNBA championships with the Storm in 2004, 2010, 2018 and 2020. She was also heavily involved in the business aspects of the league as a player serving on the executive board of the players association during her career.

Earlier this year, Bird became a part-owner of the Storm franchise.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

