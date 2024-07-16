Bite of Seattle food festival kicks off this weekend at Seattle Center

One of Seattle's biggest annual food festivals kicks off this weekend, featuring live music, fun activities, and over 250 food and retail vendors.

The Bite of Seattle, also known as "The Bite," is a free, three-day event at the Seattle Center where anyone can come and indulge in a variety of local eats and drinks.

And what's better than enjoying good food and refreshments than seeing a live music performance at the same time? More than 65 artists are set to perform across three different stages set up around the venue.

Delicious bites and beverages aren't the only things you can shop around for though, as there'll also be plenty of retail booths to browse, offering a wide range of products available for purchase throughout the Seattle Center campus.

The food vendor lineup is too long to list here, but expect to find a diverse selection of all different kinds of grub, from fried food, to sweet meats, to sugary snacks and drinks.

The large array of vendors shouldn't be too overwhelming, as over 450,000 people are expected at the event this year. Tourists and locals alike can't help but check out the best of Seattle’s culinary creations!

The Bite of Seattle originally started in 1982, and this year marks the 42nd annual festival, with the exception of a few pandemic-era cancelations.

Alan Silverman, owner of Seattle-area restaurant Barnaby’s, teamed up with other local restaurant owners that were struggling with the impact of a Reagan-era recession. Upon approval from then mayor Charles Royer, the first event was held at Green Lake Park, and after seeing 75,000 visitors, The Bite has become a northwest summer tradition ever since.

If you would like to attend, it runs July 19-21, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. You can find more details and view a map of the event on the Bite of Seattle website.

