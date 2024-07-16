article

In a significant moment for West Seattle’s dining scene, one of the area’s longest-running restaurants, Luna Park Cafe, is officially on the market. Owner John Bennett, who has been at the helm of this beloved establishment for 35 years, announced his decision to sell the restaurant, expressing a desire to find a new owner who will continue its legacy.

"It was a tough decision to make after 35 years, but it’s time to pass the torch," Bennett told the West Seattle Blog on Monday. "I am looking for someone who will keep it going as it is for another 35 years or more. The restaurant is doing well, and I think someone could step in and take it over without skipping a beat."

A detailed for-sale listing was published on July 9, highlighting the cafe’s iconic status in the community.

The listing reads: "Attention Entrepreneurs and nostalgia enthusiasts! After 35 years of operating Luna Park Cafe, owner John Bennett is retiring, marking the end of an era. Luna Park Cafe, an iconic West Seattle tradition, is for sale for the first time in its 35-year history. Luna Park Café has been the go-to spot for American classics, including the famous handcrafted milkshakes (Best Milkshakes in Seattle). It's a beloved fixture in the community, where memories have been made for decades. Seize this opportunity to own this cherished establishment and continue the legacy. Imagine the satisfaction of serving classic burgers, onion rings, and milkshakes to a loyal customer base. Where history and opportunity collide. Your next adventure awaits."

Known for its legendary burgers, milkshakes and breakfast dishes, Luna Park Café has become a staple in the community, not only for its food, but also for its quirky decor and eclectic atmosphere. Bennett assured that the restaurant would remain open during the transition period, ensuring a seamless handover to the new owner.

Luna Park Café has become a staple in the community, not just for its food but also for its quirky decor.

"I’ve got a great staff there, and I want to make sure that they can stay, and hopefully the restaurant will stay the same," Bennett added. This commitment underscores his dedication to both his employees and the patrons who have made Luna Park Café a cherished local institution.

According to the restaurant's website, the building that is home to the cafe was constructed right after World War II. Originally established as a neighborhood tavern, the building has seen many changes over the decades, with the last one being "Pat & Ron’s Tavern" which closed in 1988. "After months of work, it reopened in March 1989, as Luna Park Cafe. The name coming from the former boardwalk park that existed in West Seattle in the early 1900s."

As it stands, the restaurant is poised for a smooth transition, inviting potential buyers to step in and continue its rich tradition.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Suspects accused of stealing $100K cash using stolen garage door opener

72-year-old WA man fights back against carjacking suspect

Seattle man seeks justice in deaths of wife, daughter 18 years ago

Major road closures planned on I-405 in Renton, I-90 this weekend

Voter guide: What to know about the WA 2024 primary election

Seattle’s Museum of Illusions is open, but is the steep ticket price worth it?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.