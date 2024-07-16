Tacoma police investigate after man shot, killed

A man is dead after a shooting Monday night in Tacoma, police said.

Before 8 p.m., Tacoma police officers responded to a report of a shooting off East 28th Street.

When police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Tacoma officers and medics with the Tacoma Fire Department attempted life-saving measures on the man at the scene, but he died before he was taken to the hospital.

Washington State Patrol troopers and Puyallup Tribal Police officers helped with the initial investigation.

Detectives are investigating the deadly shooting as a homicide.

Police did not release the identity of the victim.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting and police did not release any suspect information.

