Pierce County deputies shoot, kill suspect in Graham

At least one Pierce County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspect in Graham after a dangerous vehicle pursuit on Monday.

The suspect was shot near the intersection of 260th St. E and 70th Ave. E while running towards a nearby home, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. Despite attempting life-saving measures, the man died at the scene.

The officer-involved shooting stemmed from a pursuit where additional shots were fired, the sheriff's department says.

Deputies say they attempted to arrest a man in Spanaway after he was identified as a "suspect of interest" in a separate case. It's currently unknown what the suspect was originally wanted for.

Deputies made contact with the suspect at 2:53 p.m. on Mountain Hwy E near 252nd St. E, where they attempted to put stop sticks around his car.

During that time, shots were fired, and a deputy was hit by the suspect's vehicle as he fled the area. The deputy sustained minor injuries in the collision.

After this, multiple units began pursuing the suspect. The chase continued for about two miles on eastbound 260th St. E.

Eventually, the man got out of his car in Graham and began running towards a residence in the area. That's when deputies opened fire, killing him.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is taking over the investigation and will provide all future updates on the case. The deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

