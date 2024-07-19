Suspect arrested in Kent shooting that killed 13-year-old boy

Kent Police recently arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy at Turnkey Park.

The suspect could face charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and attempted murder.

According to court documents, the incident on Tuesday began as a robbery, where a group of friends were meeting with a man from OfferUp to sell a camera, accessories, and camera-carrying backpack.

The buyer and seller agreed to meet at Turnkey Park. The seller had a friend and two acquaintances present for the transaction, one of them being 13-year-old Matthiew Stavkoviy, the shooting victim. The buyer had a friend with him as well.

Related article

As the seller was negotiating payment with the buyer, police say a man came out of the park and pulled a pistol from his sweatshirt. He then pushed the seller to the ground and stole his equipment.

After seeing the gun, Stavkoviy and another teen ran toward their four-wheel ATV with the intention of leaving. As they got on the ATV, a gunshot was heard, and the two drove off.

According to court documents, the buyer, his friend, and the shooting suspect chased after the two teens on the ATV.

Stavkoviy, who was driving the ATV, told his passenger he had been shot as they left the park. Stavkoviy eventually lost consciousness and the other teen took over driving, taking him to the Kentwood Apartments in an attempt to find help.

Stavkoviy was shot in the back, and despite attempts from first responders to resuscitate him, he died on scene.

Police used the buyer's IP address on OfferUp to track him down. After locating the 18-year-old suspect with the stolen camera equipment, he was arrested as SWAT surrounded his residence at Birch Creek.

In an interview with detectives, the suspect admitted to setting up the sale that resulted in Stavkoviy's death, court documents state.

The suspect remains in jail on $2 million bail. King County prosecutors anticipate getting a case referral by July 23 for a charging decision.

The news of an arrest is encouraging for the Kent community, but many are still heartbroken over the loss of a 13-year-old boy with such a bright future.

"He was good, an amazing kid, probably one of the best kids I know," said Viktor Melnik, who goes to Matthiew Stavkoviy's church.

via "Honoring Matthiew: Funeral and BOL Church Construction Fund" on GoFundMe

Before the prayer service and vigil on Friday, Melnick stopped by the growing memorial at Turnkey Park to drop off a toy excavator in memory of Stavkoviy.

"My sister was saying yesterday he loved like all the machines and excavators and all that stuff, so I decided to buy another one and put it here also since the other one was taken," Melnick said.

Stavkoviy was an active member of his church community and served as a role model to the younger members of the congregation.

"Loved our youth, always tried to hang out with us and stuff," Melnick said.

He was quite smart too, as a GoFundMe for Stavkoviy's funeral service says he planned to skip 8th grade and go straight into 9th grade due to his outstanding performance.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Man shoots at Tacoma school patrol officer outside district offices

WA councilmember criticized over Nazi salute during meeting

Global tech outage halts flights, jeopardizes Seattle cruise departures

Judge orders DCYF to return WA inmates to juvenile facilities within 14 days

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.