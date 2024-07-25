2 more arrested in murder of 13-year-old boy in Kent

Police have arrested two more suspects in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Matthiew Stavkoviy in Kent last week.

Kent Police announced that just before 4:00 p.m., officers and a SWAT Team arrived at a home in Covington, and negotiated two suspects — a 19-year-old man and 16-year-old boy — out of the house and into police custody.

Authorities have not announced what charges the two face, but their previous arrest of an 18-year-old man connected to the killing did not peg him as the shooter.

Police say the previous suspect, Faysal Abdullahi, was believed to be the one who arranged the fateful meetup on OfferUp. According to court documents, Abdullahi deleted his account and the app just minutes after the murder.

Abdullahi still faces first-degree murder charges.

"While there is no way to compensate for the incredible loss felt by the Stavkovy Family and the community, it is my hope that today’s arrests in addition to the arrest made last week, provide them some measure of comfort," said Kent Police Chief Padilla. "From the time our officers responded to the tragic shooting of Matthiew, our detectives have worked nonstop to identify and arrest those responsible. I am incredibly thankful that KPD has such outstanding women and men dedicated to serving and protecting the Kent Community."

