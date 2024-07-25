Group of juveniles, including 7-year-old with hatchet, suspected in Seattle robbery

Seattle police are investigating after a group of juveniles robbed another group of juveniles earlier this week in Seattle.

According to investigators, at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, five victims were on a metro bus traveling towards Green Lake when a group of juveniles made biased comments towards the victims. There were about 10–15 juveniles in the group and their ages ranged between 7–17 years old.

The victims got off the bus because of the comments, and the group of suspects followed them off the bus.

Police said the suspects surrounded the victims, demanded their belongings and at one point a 7-year-old pulled out a hatchet.

One of the victims opened their handbag and the suspects stole cash out of the bag.

The victims ran to a nearby ice cream shop near Green Lake and called police.

After a check of the area, police did not find the suspects.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said the 7-year-old cannot be charged with a crime.

