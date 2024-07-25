Police find stolen car used to deliberately strike boy riding bike in Bellevue

Police say they located the stolen vehicle that was used to intentionally strike a boy riding his bike in Bellevue earlier this month.

According to the Bellevue Police Department (BPD), on Saturday, July 13, a car full of juveniles deliberately crashed the car into a 13-year-old who was riding his bike back from swimming. The incident happened on Lake Washington Blvd. NE near Clyde Beach Park.

On July 24, the BPD informed FOX 13 that they located and recovered the sedan in Redmond.

Investigators believed the car was stolen. It was a silver Hyundai Elantra with a missing rear driver-side window that had been replaced with a red towel or sunshade.

Those who witnessed the incident told police they saw the suspects intentionally swerve and crash into the victim, who was riding in the bike lane. Before striking the victim, the suspects were observed screaming and throwing a black Puma shoe at him.

Witnesses described the vehicle involved in a Saturday hit-and-run in Bellevue as a silver Hyundai Elantra. Authorities believe the car was been stolen. (Bellevue Police Department)

The 13-year-old boy was taken to Overlake Hospital, where he was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and was released the same day. The boy’s bike was also badly damaged.

According to the BPD, the driver of the vehicle was described as a young girl with short black hair. Other suspects were in the car; however, witnesses could not provide further descriptions.

If the suspects are caught, authorities say they will be held accountable for second-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

FOX 13 Seattle received a statement from the boy’s mother, which said:

"My 13-year-old son was a victim of an unprovoked assault while riding his bike home from the beach by a car full of youths who seemingly have no regard for human life. They side swiped him riding in the bike lane, causing severe damage to the entire left side of his body, but not without first throwing a shoe at him. This is a disgusting act of violence that could have taken my son’s life. As a mother, I would like to urge anyone with any information to come forward so that law enforcement can bring justice and consequence to those involved. Without action, this group of individuals will continue to harm others."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the BPD at 425-577-5656 or email Detective Jeff Disney at jdisney@bellevuewa.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.