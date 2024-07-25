Deputies shoot, kill suspect in Buckley

A suspect is dead after he was shot and killed late Wednesday night in Buckley, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said.

At about 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a domestic violence incident involving a firearm off 242nd Avenue Court East.

When deputies arrived, the woman who called got out of the home.

At 11:44 p.m., deputies advised the suspect had racked his rifle and he could be seen inside the home through the window, the department said.

Deputies said there was probable cause to arrest the suspect for first-degree assault. They also notified SWAT and negotiators to respond.

At 11:51 p.m., The suspect was on the porch with a firearm, and they immediately announced "shots fired."

The department said the suspect died at the scene, and no deputies were injured in the shooting.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team responded and will handle the investigation.

