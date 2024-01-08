Multiple pets die in two separate house fires in Pierce County

article

A cat, two dogs, and rabbits were among the multiple animals killed in two separate house fires in unincorporated Pierce County on Monday.

The first was reported around 12:45 p.m. on 228th Ave Ct E in Buckley, which is an unincorporated part of Pierce County. No one was home when the fire broke out, and firefighters were able to save one dog. Unfortunately, one cat was found dead and another is still missing.

Crews said the fire was "stubborn" because it burned in spaces between the floors, making it difficult to put out.

The second fire also occurred in Buckley.

East Pierce Fire and Rescue firefighters responded to a fully-involved barn fire near 25000 157th St E. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire before it spread to a nearby carport.

Two dogs and an unknown number of rabbits died in the fire, and a third dog was taken to a vet clinic with serious injuries. A horse got out on the property but was captured and is safe.

No humans were injured.

Both homes are less than seven and a half miles away from each other, according to Google Maps.

The causes of both fires are under investigation.