Multiple pets die in two separate house fires in Pierce County

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
16
High Wind Warning
from MON 6:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
High Wind Warning
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM PST until TUE 2:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
High Wind Warning
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Admiralty Inlet Area
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:57 AM PST until WED 9:53 PM PST, Mason County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 PM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
High Surf Warning
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
High Surf Warning
from TUE 7:00 AM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Southwest Interior
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 1:30 PM PST, Franklin County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM PST until TUE 2:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 10:45 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Multiple pets die in two separate house fires in Pierce County

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Photo from East Pierce Fire and Rescue

BUCKLEY, Wash. - A cat, two dogs, and rabbits were among the multiple animals killed in two separate house fires in unincorporated Pierce County on Monday.

The first was reported around 12:45 p.m. on 228th Ave Ct E in Buckley, which is an unincorporated part of Pierce County. No one was home when the fire broke out, and firefighters were able to save one dog. Unfortunately, one cat was found dead and another is still missing. 

Crews said the fire was "stubborn" because it burned in spaces between the floors, making it difficult to put out.

The second fire also occurred in Buckley. 

East Pierce Fire and Rescue firefighters responded to a fully-involved barn fire near 25000 157th St E. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire before it spread to a nearby carport. 

Two dogs and an unknown number of rabbits died in the fire, and a third dog was taken to a vet clinic with serious injuries. A horse got out on the property but was captured and is safe. 

No humans were injured. 

Both homes are less than seven and a half miles away from each other, according to Google Maps.  

The causes of both fires are under investigation. 