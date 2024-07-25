Pioneer Fire burns nearly 32,000 acres near Chelan, evacuations underway

New evacuation notices have been issued for the Stehekin community as the Pioneer Fire grows to nearly 32,000 acres.

The Pioneer Fire, which was sparked by what is believed to have been a structural fire near Lake Chelan on Saturday, June 8, has burned 31,584 acres and is 14% contained as of Thursday afternoon.

New Level 2 Evacuation notices for Stehekin began at 8:00 a.m. on July 25, according to North Cascades National Park Services. Though Level 2 does not require residents to leave immediately, all tourism-related visitors, campers and hikers must evacuate.

Keep reading to learn if your area is under a Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3 evacuation, and what each evacuation level means.

Evacuation levels due to the Pioneer Fire in Chelan County

Chelan County Emergency Incidents Map

Level 1 "GET READY"

Areas from Camas Creek to Mitchell Creek

Level 2 "GET SET"

This extends through the Stehekin Valley, including the Stehekin Landing to High Bridge. Visitors must leave now.

From Safety Harbor to Camas Creek

Level 3 "GO NOW"

From Hazard Creek to Safety Harbor

What is the boat schedule for the July 25 evacuations on Lake Chelan?

According to officials, the boat company will have transportation leaving Stehekin from the landing at its normal scheduled time on July 25.

Express will have a 12:30 p.m. departure and Liberty will have a 3:30 p.m. departure.

Due to fire conditions, the boat company will not be running day trips into Stehekin unless you have property on the area. The company says they will take care of rebooking tickets to another day. For further questions, email info@ladyofthelake.com.

What do Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 Evacuation notices mean?

A Level 1 "GET READY" Evacuation notice means there is a fire in the area and residents need to stay alert.

A Level 2 "GET SET" Evacuation notice means there is a fire in the area that may threaten you or your family. In this time, you are encouraged to pack necessary belongings, plan your route, and prepare to leave at a moment’s notice.

A Level 3 "GO NOW" Evacuation notice means a fire in your area poses an immediate threat to your safety. Residents are advised to evacuate immediately and do not delay.

To stay updated with the Pioneer Fire and Evacuation Levels, monitor the Chelan County Emergency Incidents Map.

