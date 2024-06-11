Evacuations issued for Pioneer Fire burning near Chelan, WA

Evacuations have been issued for the Pioneer Fire, which has burned 600 acres around Lake Chelan.

The fire began the afternoon of Saturday, June 8, and is believed to be a structural fire that spread to surrounding wildland on the northern shore of Lake Chelan, around 31 miles northwest of Chelan. It quickly swelled to 300 acres over the weekend, then 600 by Tuesday, and is currently at 0% containment.

Fire crews are fighting steep terrain, warm temperatures and wind gusts over 30 mph. According to the Department of Natural Resources, firefighters are being boated across Lake Chelan to reach the fire, and aircraft are collecting water from the lake to drop on hotspots.

Pioneer Fire seen from a plane. ((WA DNR))

Currently, the area around Rex Creek is under a Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation, with Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuations in effect from Prince Creek to Cascade Creek.

Lakeshore Trail is closed from Prince Creek to Moore Point, as well as portions of the Chelan Sawtooth Wilderness. DNR says hikers heading for Stehekin can still be dropped at Moore Point to start their trip.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

MORE LOCAL NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE:

Gov. Inslee directs WA hospitals to provide emergency abortions

Woman arrested for alleged hate crime against 2 Asian residents in Bellevue

Police believe 'juvenile-aged' suspects responsible for multiple car break-ins in Sumner

Teen pleads guilty to 2022 murder at Ingraham High School

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.