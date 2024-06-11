Woman arrested for alleged hate crime against 2 Asian residents in Bellevue

Bellevue police arrested a 59-year-old woman for allegedly harassing and threatening two Asian residents at a Bellevue park over the weekend.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person allegedly targeting two people because of their race at Wilburton Park off Main Street.

According to police, the woman started following a 49-year-old Asian woman and a 49-year-old Asian man through the park and started screaming derogatory words toward them. Police said the phrases were specifically about their Asian heritage.

The harassment escalated when the suspect made apparent threats to kill the victims, police said.

The two victims called police after the incident, telling officers they felt unsafe and said they were sure if the suspect would carry out the threat.

Police had determined probable cause that the suspect’s harassment toward the victims was due to their Asian heritage and a threat to the victims.

Officers arrested her for two counts of hate crime offenses towards other individuals.

"The City of Bellevue is a safe community, but crime does happen – including hate crimes. However, the quick actions by residents and law enforcement ensured that the suspect was held accountable," said Wendell Shirley, Chief of the Bellevue Police Department. "I want to be clear: there is zero tolerance for anyone who attempts or is found to commit hate crimes in this community."

