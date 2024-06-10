Police believe 'juvenile-aged' suspects responsible for multiple car break-ins in Sumner

Sumner Police are looking for the people responsible for breaking into multiple cars early Monday morning, and it's believed that teens could be involved.

Police believe four to six people, possibly juveniles, drove a smaller, dark colored SUV and medium-sized silver sedan and committed the crimes between 3:30 to 4 a.m. on June 10.

"It's so frustrating," said Carmen Palmer, Public Information Officer for the Sumner Police Department. "It's a lot of people who have to go through a lot of extra work to repair the damage and get their cars working back for them."

Palmer said a dozen residents reported the break-ins "all throughout town."

Sumner Police say among the victims is an off-duty Pierce County deputy who had his patrol vehicle broken into in his driveway.

The agency says at least one gun was stolen, and it is also looking into the possibility of these break-ins being connected to incidents in Renton and Puyallup.

Anyone with more surveillance footage or information should call the Sumner Police Tipline (253) 299-5678.

