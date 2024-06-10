Teen pleads guilty to 2022 murder at Ingraham High School

A teen boy who shot and killed another student at Ingraham High School in 2022 pleaded guilty to his charges on Monday and will spend the next four years of his life at a Juvenile Rehabilitation facility.

The teen, who remains unidentified, was sentenced to incarceration up to his 21st birthday. He was 14 at the time of the shooting, which happened on November 8, 2022.

King County prosecutors charged the teen with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The sentence imposed was agreed to and recommended by all parties.

According to court documents, the teen shot a 17-year-old student in the back multiple times after they fought inside one of the bathrooms at Ingraham HS. The victim later died in the hospital and the shooter was arrested a short time later by Seattle Police.

The King County Prosecutor's Office says the teen's sentence was above the standard sentencing for his charges filed in juvenile court. After he is released from custody at 21, he will remain on parole supervision until he turns 23.

Another teen who was involved in the shooting previously ped guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree rendering criminal assistance in September 2023.

This teen, who was 15 years old when the shooting happened, hid the other teen's handgun in his backpack, according to court documents. He was sentenced to 30 days in detention, 48 hours of community service and 12 months of community supervision.

