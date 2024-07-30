Man shot, killed after altercation in Snohomish

A man is dead, and another man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after a shooting in Snohomish, investigators said.

At about 2:45 am., deputies responded to a report of a shooting off 206th Street Southeast.

When deputies arrived, they found a 29-year-old man dead at the scene.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, there was an altercation between the man and a 58-year-old man. When the altercation turned physical, the 29-year-old man was shot and died from his injuries.

The 58-year-old man was taken into custody and was interviewed by detectives.

It's unknown, what led up to the altercation and the case is under investigation.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office will handle the positive identification of the victim and determine the victim's cause and manner of death.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Auburn shootout caught on camera, nearly 100 shell casings recovered

Seattle Fleet Week 2024 schedule and need-to-knows

Community remembers 13-year-old shot, killed in Kent

Power outage caused by balloons impacts over 7,000 Seattle homes

PETA files complaint against UW primate facility in Arizona

Seattle's Alki Beach set to install new speed humps, cushions

Exploding propane tanks caused Queen Anne hillside fire

A $1 million starter home is the norm in over 200 cities, including some in WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.