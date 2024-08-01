Geno Smith to have testing after missing second practice with Seattle Seahawks

article

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is set to undergo testing on Thursday night after missing the last two practices with the team.

A team spokesperson told reporters on Wednesday that Smith was dealing with hip and knee issues. Head coach Mike Macdonald didn't get into specifics, but noted the issue happened in Tuesday's practice.

"Working through a couple things from the other day. Get some imaging tonight and we'll see," Macdonald said.

"We'll see what comes out when he goes and sees the doc."

Macdonald didn't sound overly concerned, but it is notable when the starting quarterback misses multiple practices. Sam Howell took the No. 1 reps in Smith's place on Thursday with P.J. Walker getting the second-team reps.

"Guys stepped in and did a great job operating the offense. Moved the ball," Macdonald said.

Smith appeared to get caught up in a bit of a pile during the middle of practice on Tuesday. However, Smith didn't seem to be limited the rest of that workout and finished off the practice with the team. But he didn't practice during the team's extended walkthrough practice on Wednesday and was sidelined again on Thursday as the team was back in pads.

"I think Geno is a great guy, a great leader on the team, but at the same time, you know, we understand what type of business we're in," defensive tackle Leonard Williams said. "We understand that guys get rotated, replaced all the time, and it's always like next man up, just keep going. So I think the offense did a great job of that. Next man in stepped up. You know, the whole line backed him. You know, Sam did a great job today."

Howell has looked much better in recent days than he did in the first couple of practices during training camp. During the "mystery scenario" set up by the coaches in Thursday's practice, the offense had to get a field goal attempt away with just nine seconds left backed up on their own 40-yard line. Howell connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for 16 yards over the middle before Jason Myers drilled a 62-yard field goal to win the scenario for the offense.

However, the separation between Smith and both of his backup options has remained pretty sizable during the first week of camp.

Macdonald said he didn't know whether to expect Smith back at practice on Friday, referring to needing to hear back about his status after testing.

Nick Harris got the first team snaps at center as Olu Oluwatimi was dealing with a triceps issue. Defensive end Dre'Mont Jones missed another practice with a hamstring injury, and cornerback Michael Jackson is "nicked up" and had a couple tests done as he missed practice as well, Macdonald said. Linebacker Darrell Taylor also sat out with a lower-body injury.

Macdonald also had no further update on the recovery timeline of Abe Lucas, who remains on the physically unable to perform list. George Fant – who has been the No. 1 right tackle in Lucas' place throughout camp – also didn't take part on Thursday, as McClendon Curtis saw the first-team snaps.

