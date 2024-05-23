Child hit by stray bullet in Seattle's Skyway neighborhood, investigation underway

Detectives are investigating after a child was hit by a stray bullet inside their Skyway apartment Thursday morning.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), dispatch received a 911 call just after 2 a.m. reporting gunshots at the Creston Point Apartments near the corner of Martin Luther King Jr Way S and S 133rd St.

Police investigate bullet holes on the side of an apartment where a child was hit by a stray bullet. (Photo: FOX 13's Jade Elliot)

When deputies arrived, they found a child injured by the shooting, and took them to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their current condition is unknown.

FOX 13 crews are at the scene gathering more information.

There are a number of active scenes throughout the apartment complex. Evidence markers have been placed in the parking lot and near the outside of the building.

Bullet holes have been observed in parked cars and some buildings.

At around 6 a.m., the KCSO’s Public Information Officer confirmed that the victim of the shooting was a juvenile. Another officer told FOX 13 that this could be a potential homicide investigation.

Further information about what led up to the shooting is limited at this time.

There is currently no word on any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

