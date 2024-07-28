Rare soaking rain event Monday in Seattle and Puget Sound

After experiencing the third-warmest July (so far) on record at Sea-Tac Airport, we're forecasting a big cooldown Monday along with the chance for record rain in some areas tomorrow.





Today, morning clouds will be followed by afternoon sunshine in Puget Sound. However, clouds may be more stubborn along the coast. Highs will be below average, comfortably reaching the low to mid 70s for most.





Monday will be exceptionally wet for this time of year. In fact, there could be new rain records set tomorrow! It'll be raining for much of the day. The morning and evening commute could be much slower and more slippery as the rain is ongoing. Today marks 31 consecutive days of no measurable rain at Sea-Tac Airport.



The rain Monday will be helpful when it comes to battling fires in the North Cascades. We'll have to watch for isolated lightning strikes Monday in parts of Eastern Washington (note: this chance is rather small).





There's a very slight haziness in our skies today due to wildfires surrounding our region, but it's not impacting air quality in Western Washington. Air quality is worse in many other places in the Pacific Northwest. As westerly winds increase Monday, it'll help push the smoke and haze out of our backyard.





Tuesday could feature a light shower. Drier weather takes hold Wednesday as temperatures rebound into the 80s. Highs warmer further into Friday and Saturday.



Take good care and enjoy our mild weather today!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone), Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and X @Abby Acone

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

New park opens at Seattle’s Little Saigon neighborhood in public safety move

Man shot, killed in Tacoma homicide Saturday

Three police chases end in crashes in Thurston County in a single week

Former Seattle mayor Charles Royer passes away

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.