Seattle Public Library goes offline after cyberattack

Due to a cybersecurity breach over the weekend, Seattle Public Libraries (SPL) has taken its systems offline at all 27 of its locations.

This means that many services throughout the library system are disrupted, including online catalogs, e-books, computer usage and in-building WiFi.

"The Library quickly engaged third-party forensic specialists, contacted law enforcement, and took our systems fully offline to interrupt and better assess the nature and impacts of the event. With our external partners, we continue to investigate the source of this disruption and are working as quickly and diligently as we can to confirm the extent of the impacts and restore full functionality to our systems. Privacy and security of patron and employee information are top priorities," the Library said in a statement on its blog.

According to the Library, the cyberattack happened a day before the were prepared to take their systems offline for planned maintenance of the server over Memorial Day weekend.

It's not clear what, if any, data has potentially been compromised.

The library's physical collection of books, CDs, DVDs, and audiobooks are still available for those who visit.

"Because we cannot currently check physical materials back into our catalog, we encourage you to hold onto them a bit longer. The Library does not charge daily late fines for overdue materials. Once we get back online, we will update due dates for materials," the statement said.

This is a developing story.

