Tacoma's youth summer program to keep kids safe, active already seeing record attendance

School is out, summer has arrived and crime is up in some communities throughout the region. A national study by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention shows that juvenile law-breaking increases more than 30 percent between June and September.

Locally, there has been a rise in young people involved in gun crimes. Community organizations in the South Sound teamed up to curb the violence by keeping young people active.

"The Late Night program has been a blast. It’s been fun coming here playing basketball and seeing my friends outside of school," said Aamir Foy, a student at Lincoln High School.

"Summer Late Nights" is back for a second year, presented in partnership by Metro Parks Tacoma, Tacoma Public Schools, Foundation for Tacoma Students, Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound, Greentrike, YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap County, City of Tacoma and Pierce County.

"We want to support kids, we want to be able to support families, we want kids to build relationships. We want to ensure that there is hope out there during difficult times. And we just want to encourage kids to reach their full potential," said Chris Spivey of YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap County.

After the program’s great success in 2023, the local organizations offered it again, and are already seeing attendance nearly double at its 12 locations. Baker Middle School is one of the largest sites for the program and has broken its one-day attendance record with 115 students on June 27.

This is the second year Aamir and his twin brother Aarmon Foy are attending the program. They said they appreciate having a safe and positive space while out of class.

"You’re not like at home, not on your phone. You’re actually out meeting new people, and you get to try new things and have fun," said Aarmon.

Summer is a time of year that draws concern for public safety, as communities throughout the region see a rise in young people caught up in negativity.

"For some people, home isn’t the safest or funnest place for them. And so, going to Late Night would be a better option for them," said Jasiah Jones, a student at Lincoln High School.

A call to action to protect young people created the Summer Late Nights program. In the first few months of 2023, three teens lost their lives to gun violence, and 10 more teens were convicted as adults for violent crimes.

Tacoma City Council unanimously adopted Resolution 41197 in May 2023 as a commitment to decrease violence in the community. According to Metro Parks Tacoma, Tacoma’s City Manager was directed "to implement immediate actions that would bolster community safety and the well-being of our youth. Summer Late Nights opened its doors just five weeks later."

"At Late Night, there’s no place to get in trouble because you’re always doing the right thing at the right time with safe people and trusted adults who want the best for you, and have been in your spot and keep helping you and providing whatever you need to make it further in life," said Aamir.

Metro Parks Tacoma said the program’s locations were "prioritized in areas with low or moderate opportunity zones, and programming is focused on providing safe and healthy activities as well as minimizing barriers to access and helping alleviate food insecurity."

The program is free for all Tacoma Public Schools middle school and high school students to participate. The program offers various options, including basketball and volleyball tournaments, art, music and STEM activities, mentorship and leadership clinics.

"I didn’t understand it at first, but it is actually sometimes hard to meet new people. And I feel like the Late Night program – it allows you to meet new people without putting yourself all the way out there," said Jasiah, who is attending for a second year.

The program also provides meals at no cost to students and offers leftovers to take home.

"We had Wing Stop, Chipotle. Oh, we had Panda Express Monday. I don’t know what we’re having today, but I know I’m going to eat it because it’s always good," said Aarmon.

Metro Parks Tacoma said Summer Late Nights recorded more than 12,000 visits from 1,687 students across all 12 locations. Officials said this summer’s goal is to serve at least 2,000 students, a 15 percent increase.

Registration is open for those who want to participate. The program runs Monday through Friday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. until August 30.