Veterinarians at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium say a kinkajou that was recently found abandoned at a Yakima rest stop is in "fair health overall."

The nocturnal rainforest animal underwent a comprehensive wellness exam on Thursday after he was found at the east Selah Creek Rest Area over the weekend.

Point Defiance's Head Veterinarian Dr. Karen Wolf says he is in fair health, but is still very thin, weighing only 2.5 pounds.

He has a good appetite and zoo staff are feeding him a full and healthy diet, though his teeth are a bit worn and stained.

Point Defiance provided a video of the kinkajou's full health checkup, where Dr. Wolf and other veterinarians took the animal's vitals and x-rays, along with other assessments.

The zoo is still waiting on results of diagnostic testing, including blood work, to get a complete assessment of the animal's health. He will continue to be cared for until Point Defiance and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums can find him his forever home.

It's currently unknown if the kinkajou was dropped off or escaped when it was found in Yakima.

Kinkajous, which are native to tropical rainforests from southern Mexico to Brazil, are small carnivores with prehensile tails. While the animal is rare to see in Washington, Point Defiance Zoo previously cared for one from 1999 to 2018.

