Edmonds passes backyard breeding ban amid overwhelmed animal shelters

Animal shelters across Puget Sound are overwhelmed with an influx of animals, prompting the Edmonds City Council to take action with a new ban on backyard breeding.

The ordinance passed by a narrow 4-3 vote Tuesday night. It aims to reduce the number of animals in shelters by outlawing the deliberate breeding, advertising and selling of companion animals (dogs, cats, and rabbits) within city limits.

Edmonds Councilmember Jenna Nand, who authored the legislation, tells FOX 13 it’s the first of its kind here in Washington.

"Animals are paying the price for the cruelty that accompanies uncontrolled backyard breeding," Nand said. "This entire legislation is entirely towards trying to encourage people to spay and neuter and not produce excess animals."

Violators face a $1,000 fine per litter, although animal control officers may waive the fee if owners agree to sterilize their pets.

There are also exemptions for individuals with pets that got accidentally pregnant. No civil penalties will be given to those rehoming animals and require a reasonable rehoming fee.

Supporters argue the measure is necessary to address the alarming rates at which surrendered dogs, cats, and rabbits are entering shelters. They claim many of these animals are confined to cages due to unethical serial breeding practices.

"Everyone has horror stories of finding neglected and abused animals in horrific circumstances on properties," Nand said. "Being bred for profit in small cages without food, water, or adequate space."

Opponents, however, questioned the timing and feasibility of the ordinance, citing limited funding and only two animal control officers for the city’s nearly 43,000 residents.

Nand contends this penalty is proactive. The more animals turned in, the more dollars are pulled from the city’s coffers. Taxpayers are on the hook for costs associated with feeding, healing, and finding these animals a good home.

