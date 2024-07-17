DV suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Edmonds

Police arrested a domestic violence (DV) suspect in Edmonds after an hours-long standoff that ended early Wednesday morning.

According to the Edmonds Police Department (EPD), officers learned that a wanted DV suspect had returned to a residence near the corner of 218th St. SW and 80th Ave. W at around 9 p.m. Officers also learned that the victim in the incident was inside the home with the suspect.

When police officers arrived, they announced their presence, but the suspect refused to communicate with officers for several hours.

During the standoff, tactical team members deployed a flashbang as detectives and negotiators tried to get the suspect to exit the home peacefully.

Just after midnight, the 33-year-old suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. The Tacoma man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for multiple DV charges, including residential burglary, first-degree burglary, second-degree theft, fourth-degree assault and additional misdemeanors.

The EPD says the victim in this incident sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The EPD is expressing thanks to its partner agencies and North Sound Metro SWAT for their assistance.

Call 911 if you need to report an assault or an instance of domestic violence. You can click here for statewide resources.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.