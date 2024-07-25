Man sentenced to prison for 2021 hit-and-run that killed Shoreline mother

The man who killed a Shoreline mother during a hit-and-run in 2021 will spend nearly 11 years in prison.

On Thursday before sentencing, Aiden Ott apologized to the family of the victim, 45-year-old Diane Marx. Ott accepted a plea agreement for counts of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, hit-and-run felony death, and reckless driving.

At the sentencing hearing, the court heard victim impact statements from Diane’s loved ones.

"Diane was young, beautiful, and content in the life she had created with Scott and her daughters. She was generous and kind," said Diane’s close friend Heather Falkin. "I also deeply admired the bond and fierce devotion between Scott and Diane. The way they looked at each other, and how they always had each other’s backs was inspiring."

Remembering Diane at her best gave loved ones strength as they stood before a King County judge, recalling the moment that changed their lives.

"On November 16, 2021, a choice was made. That choice forever changed the course of three lives because it suddenly ended the life of one," said Falkin. "Diane’s life was taken and all the moments she would have loved and the memories they had yet to create."

"Arriving at the scene, engulfed in flashing lights and the stench of devastation, I tried to reassure Scott, but inside my own heart sank. Little did we know that Diane had already been taken from us," said Kate Middlestadt, Diane’s friend and neighbor.

Officials said Ott was speeding when he crashed into Diane’s car near the intersection of Linden Ave N and N 185th Street. Investigators said Ott ran away from the scene and hid in a shed before officers found and arrested him. According to court documents, a Drug Recognition Expert Officer was called to the scene where Ott admitted he drank, took Xanax and Adderall on that fateful day.

"The Marx family doesn’t deserve to be in the pain that I caused them. Please understand that I never wanted this and the loss to your family and a debt that I will never be able to pay," said Ott during the sentencing hearing. "The deepest sincerity in my soul, I am so, so sorry with shame and regret."

Diane’s daughters, just 12 and six-years-old at the time, were also in the car during the crash. They survived but were hurt. The eldest suffered a broken collarbone and lost consciousness.

"My youngest [daughter] had to practice testifying with her therapist and go through every second of that accident again because she was the only one that knows about it, she was the only one who saw it and remembers it," said Scott Marx, Diane’s husband.

Diane and Scott Marx were married for 23 years. He said his youngest daughter has nightmares, and he tries his best to comfort her, despite being in pain himself.

"Just the innocence that [my daughter] lost that day. Just that positive wonderment she had at that age she shouldn’t have lost. She was trapped in that car trying to talk to her mom and sister. She saw her mom in the state that no one should see, and her sister slumped over in the front seat. And then she sat there in the dark, in the rain for two minutes until help came to get her," said Marx with tears in his eyes.

While recognizing the heartache he caused. Ott also apologized to his own family and promised to be a better person upon his release.

"I’m sorry I failed you. I failed my son who was unborn at the time, but has since been born and is a happy, healthy boy. I’m in disbelief that I would ever jeopardize his well-being," said Ott. "I understand the severity of my actions. I learned the hard way, but I have learned my lesson. I expect more out of myself as a father and as a member of society. It is with great shame and great regret that I would like to share that I didn’t only disappoint my society, but I also disappointed myself."

Ott’s father and sister were also at the hearing to give victim impact statements.

"Since the accident, I’ve observed my little brother grappling with the complexities of his actions and the profound negative impact they’ve had on himself and on others. I’ve witnessed his sincere efforts to make amends within the confines of his current circumstances," said Ott’s sister. "In my eyes, my little brother will always be fundamentally good at heart."

Marx said he was pleased this case did not go to trial. However, he said he believes Ott should have admitted to his wrongdoings long ago. Still, the prison sentence brings justice to Diane’s life and an end to an emotional case.

"I don’t want more years. I just want him just to think of us sometimes. I hope he’s a better human for it," said Marx.

A King County judge sentenced Ott to 10 years and nine months in prison. He was ordered not to contact the Marx family and will be enrolled in alcohol and substance abuse treatment. A judge also ordered Ott to wear a portable alcohol breath device immediately after his release for 18 months.

