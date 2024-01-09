Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 2:47 AM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
11
High Wind Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
High Wind Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Admiralty Inlet Area
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:57 AM PST, Mason County
Wind Advisory
until WED 4:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 10:00 PM PST until WED 6:00 AM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
High Surf Warning
until WED 10:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
High Surf Warning
until WED 1:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from WED 7:00 AM PST until WED 1:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast

WSP arrests hit-and-run suspect who killed bicyclist in Ocean Shores

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

A hit-and-run suspect who struck and killed a bicyclist in Ocean Shores earlier this month was arrested, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

On Jan. 1, the WSP began investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on SR-115 near milepost 2 in the area of Ocean City State Park. Investigators believed the crash happened between the evening of Dec. 31, 2023, and the morning of New Year's Day.

WSP Trooper Katherine Weatherwax

The bicyclist was discovered on the shoulder of the roadway by a passerby Monday afternoon, according to the WSP.

On Tuesday, the WSP developed probable cause to arrest a 64-year-old man. He was spotted driving the involved vehicle by the Ocean Shores Police Department.

RELATED: ‘He didn’t get a chance to live his life': Family mourns death of Uber driver shot in Edmonds

The suspect was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail on charges of felony hit-and-run and vehicular homicide.