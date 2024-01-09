WSP arrests hit-and-run suspect who killed bicyclist in Ocean Shores

A hit-and-run suspect who struck and killed a bicyclist in Ocean Shores earlier this month was arrested, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

On Jan. 1, the WSP began investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on SR-115 near milepost 2 in the area of Ocean City State Park. Investigators believed the crash happened between the evening of Dec. 31, 2023, and the morning of New Year's Day.

The bicyclist was discovered on the shoulder of the roadway by a passerby Monday afternoon, according to the WSP.

On Tuesday, the WSP developed probable cause to arrest a 64-year-old man. He was spotted driving the involved vehicle by the Ocean Shores Police Department.

The suspect was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail on charges of felony hit-and-run and vehicular homicide.