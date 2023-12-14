Car smashes into Bothell pot shop; police searching for 6 suspects

It's the third time the Have a Heart pot shop in Bothell has been smashed into and stolen from. Police say two stolen cars were involved and they are searching for six suspects.

According to Bothell Police, the suspects - all wearing hoodies and masks - were in and out of the business in less than 5 minutes early Thursday morning.

The shop is located at 228th St. SE and Meridian in Bothell.

There was previously a fire at the strip mall where the shop is located. Once they reopened, the shop was again broken into.

The owner told FOX 13 News that she also had a location that was burglarized in Greendwood, making this the fourth time it has happened.