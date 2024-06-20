The Link light rail will be temporarily shut down this weekend between Seattle's Capitol Hill and SODO neighborhoods for maintenance.

Sound Transit announced that the Capitol Hill and SODO stations will be temporarily suspended from June 22 through June 23. Normal operations will resume at the start of service June 24.

Link shuttle buses will operate to transport riders between stations and will run at 15-minute intervals, stopping at every station between Capitol Hill and SODO.

The Link service between the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Angle Lake stations on June 22 will be closed from the start of service until the end of service. Passengers will need to ride the Rapid A Line at no charge. The Rapid A line runs one block from Angle Lake Station on International Boulevard. On a brighter note, this closure will conclude the systems work in support of the Federal Way Link Extension.

Passengers traveling through the area should allow for additional time on their trip.

Information about alternative routes that passengers may want to consider is available at the Sound Transit website.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic email service alerts for Link light rail, ST Express, Tacoma Link, Sounder Seattle-Everett and Sounder Seattle-Tacoma/Lakewood, also on Sound Transit's website.

