90-year-old man in critical condition after West Seattle house fire

Crews are investigating after a house in Seattle’s Delridge neighborhood caught on fire early Monday morning.

At around 12:28 a.m., the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) announced that crews were responding to a house fire near the corner of 26th Ave. SW and SW Hudson St. The area is a block east of West Seattle Golf Course.

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire that critically injured a 90-year-old man in Seattle's Delridge neighborhood on Monday. (Photo: Seattle Fire Department)

When crews arrived, they encountered an active fire and rescued one person from inside the home.

The victim, a 90-year-old man, was treated at the scene and immediately taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

No one else was inside the building during the fire.

About ten minutes after responding, crews extinguished the flames and began searching the home.

Investigators say the fire started in the second-floor bedroom. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.