Brothers arrested after ‘knife vs. sword battle’ in Seattle apartment

Police are investigating a violent altercation between two brothers who injured each other during what was described as a "knife versus sword battle" inside a Seattle apartment.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), on Sunday, Aug. 4, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment near Howell Street and 8th Ave. in the city's Denny Triangle neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two men with stab wounds on their bodies and heads. Initially, officers believed the men were victims of an attack, with a suspect at large. However, the SPD later determined that the brothers had engaged in a fight involving a knife and a sword inside the apartment.

When interviewed by police, both brothers remained silent, leaving it unclear who initiated the violence.

The brothers were arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault. Seattle PD’s Domestic Violence Unit detectives are now leading the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.