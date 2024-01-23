Lakewood shooting: Police arrest suspect accused of killing woman

Police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a woman on Jan. 22 in Lakewood, Washington.

Before 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 5100 Chicago Ave SW.

As officers were responded, dispatchers received a call from a woman who pulled into the parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express off of Pacific Highway. She said the passenger in her car had been shot.

Medics performed life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

Officers discovered the car was connected to the shots fired call on Chicago Avenue.

Lakewood Major Crimes Detectives and the Lakewood Special Response Team (SRT) executed a search warrant at 5:00 a.m. on Feb. 20 in the 1400 block of 116th St. S.

Police said they arrested Larie Moorer and booked him into the Pierce County Jail on charges of 1st-degree murder, 1st-degree assault and 2nd-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.